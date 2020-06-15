There will be a small number of real fans at today's WWE television tapings. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com first reported that these were actual fans and not WWE Performance Center recruits.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that the fans are some of the local diehard fans, as well as friends of the wrestlers. They had to sign waivers to not take pictures or send out spoilers. They received a free t-shirt as well.

WWE had been holding shows without fans since March due to the Coronoavirus pandemic. Last month WWE started placing NXT wrestlers and developmental talent in the crowd to improve the atmosphere on the shows.