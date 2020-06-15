WWE and Dominick Mysterio have confirmed that he will be appearing during tonight's RAW on the USA Network.

As noted, Seth Rollins previously invited Dominik and his dad, Rey Mysterio, to appear on tonight's show. Dominick confirmed on Instagram that he will be appearing, but there's no word yet on if Rey will be there.

On a related note, WWE continues to bill Rey's son as "Dominick" while he spells it without the "c" at the end.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is Dominik's IG post along with WWE's announcement confirming the segment: