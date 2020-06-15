WWE and Dominick Mysterio have confirmed that he will be appearing during tonight's RAW on the USA Network.
As noted, Seth Rollins previously invited Dominik and his dad, Rey Mysterio, to appear on tonight's show. Dominick confirmed on Instagram that he will be appearing, but there's no word yet on if Rey will be there.
On a related note, WWE continues to bill Rey's son as "Dominick" while he spells it without the "c" at the end.
On a related note, WWE continues to bill Rey's son as "Dominick" while he spells it without the "c" at the end.
Dominick Mysterio accepts Seth Rollins' invitation to Raw
Last Monday on Raw, Seth Rollins crashed an exclusive interview with Rey Mysterio, who gave an update on his status after the gruesome eye injury inflicted on him by The Monday Night Messiah. While Mysterio's outlook is promising, he's still not cleared for a return to the ring.
Despite that, Rollins had the audacity to invite the furious Mysterio and his son Dominik to Raw this week to help them understand the "sacrifice" he made for the greater good of the red brand. This morning, Domink confirmed on social media that he accepted the invitation and was headed to the WWE Performance Center.
Is Dominik walking into the lion's den and tempting The Monday Night Messiah?
