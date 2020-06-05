WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of UK Metro to promote her Triple Threat with Io Shirai and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at Sunday's "Takeover: In Your House" event.

Ripley lost the title to Flair at WrestleMania 36. She addressed post-WrestleMania rumors that said part of the reason for the title loss was that she had to return to Australia for visa issues.

"Yes, I had to do my visa," Ripley said. "But now I'm having to do it here because there's no flights. I can't get to Australia, and then if I was there I couldn't get back out.

"I had people from work calling me like, 'Are you in Australia right now?' I'm like, 'No, I'm not an idiot! No!'"

She continued and commented on how social media can be very negative.

"I sort of just laugh it off," Ripley said of the title loss rumors and her visa. "Social media can be very negative at times. If this had been going round when I wasn't as mentally strong as I am now, I would've taken it a completely different way and things wouldn't have been as good. It's quite funny seeing people saying that I lost because I had to go back to Australia."