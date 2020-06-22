Ric Flair inserted himself into Randy Orton's storyline last week on Raw by low-blowing Christian before their unsanctioned match. The Nature Boy discussed being able to work during this pandemic when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast earlier today.

"Oh, it was great. I'm the most fortunate guy in the world…," revealed Flair. "The morale was great. It was fun catching up with Randy as I've been friends with his dad for so many years. I literally call his dad every time Randy steals [a match]. His promos are on fire and it's a whole different style than mine. His promo and Edge's promo – they're just on fire. He is on a premium high in this business and I'm so happy for Randy that he's getting premium acknowledgement."

Orton's match with Edge at Backlash resulted in Edge tearing his triceps muscle and being put on the shelf. As someone who has experienced numerous injuries, not to mention a broken back from a plane crash, Flair weighed in on Edge's injury.

"I have not spoken to him personally, but I know those tears – the triceps, shoulder – it takes forever to heal. And a thing you don't want to do is, you don't want to rush that cause they're easy to tear again and then it becomes more problematic," said Flair.

"But to be off all that time and to go out there and wrestle for 50 minutes… I predicted Orton would win but Edge was absolutely spectacular."

Orton has been around for nearly 20 years but many are saying this current version of him is the best we've ever seen. Flair was asked if this is the best work Orton has ever done.

"Well, I told Randy the other day. I said, 'Randy, the matches I had that everybody likes so well, even though we had millions of them, were when I turned 40. I was 40 years old when Steamboat was 35. The trilogy, right?' Randy just turned 40. I said, 'You're just turning 40 and you're at the peak, you know,'" stated Flair.

"Randy has always been this good, but I think he is into it right now. He's very, very, very involved with his family to that age that he's wrestled so many people and been in the ring so much that he can call on everything he has seen and experienced and it's right there. He doesn't have to think about it. He's just that plain good right now. It's like Charlotte but in a shorter sequence of time."

