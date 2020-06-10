WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says his legendary NWA World Heavyweight Title win over fellow Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat is "the greatest wrestling match ever" and not what WWE is advertising for Backlash on Sunday.

The Nature Boy took to Twitter today and commented on Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, what WWE is billing as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" before it airs.

"Edge And Randy Think They Are Going To Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Have They Not Seen My Match With Ricky Steamboat? Now That Was The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. What Does The @WWE Universe Think? #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver," Flair wrote.

Flair defeated Steamboat for the World Heavyweight Title on May 17, 1989 at WrestleWar '89 in Nashville, Tennessee. The bout is considered to be one of the greatest ever among many.

Flair appeared on WWE RAW last month via pr-recorded video to promote the Backlash match, and said Orton is the greatest pro wrestler to ever do it, at least since he hung up his boots. Flair also said he's had more great matches than anyone in the business.

