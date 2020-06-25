Ring of Honor is putting plans for their upcoming empty arena TV taping on hold due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases around the country.

ROH had plans to produce an empty arena TV taping in the Baltimore, Maryland area in July, but PWInsider reports that those plans are on pause due to the spike in positive coronavirus cases.

There's no word yet on when ROH will tape again, but it was noted that they may try to hold tapings in August, but nothing is anywhere close to being confirmed as of now.

On a related note, ROH has an empty arena match between Brody King and Bateman that will be used on a future episode of ROH TV. The match was filmed several weeks ago in California.