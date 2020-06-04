As seen above, Kayla Braxton recently spoke with Roman Reigns and actor David Spade to promote their new movie on Netflix - The Wrong Missy. The movie has found some success on the platform since being released last month.

Reigns discussed his eventual return to WWE action when Braxton asked if there's anything he'd like to say to his fans. Reigns has been away since before WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns he had with working during the coronavirus pandemic. Reigns said he wants to be there, and he can't wait until things get back to normal so he can entertain every week.

"I just want everybody to be safe," Reigns said. "I want to be there. I've spent the last ten years of my life dedicated to this trade, to this craft. Learning every single day. Everything... all the security that I have in my life now, to be able to protect my family and to be comfortable, is because of our fanbase, is because of the WWE Universe, and I just want y'all to remember that I'm so thankful. so just... so grateful for everything that I've been able to earn, and all the experiences I've been able to go to, because it's been an amazing ride and I can't wait to get back to normal and entertain on a weekly basis."

Braxton also asked Reigns about what WWE is billing as "The Greatest Wrestling Match In History" with WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Randy Orton at Backlash on June 14. Reigns predicted Orton to take the win.

"My whole career, Randy's been there," Reigns said. "You know what I mean? And if we're talking about the greatest wrestling match of all time, Randy Orton's in probably the best shape of his life. He is, as far as being an in-ring competitor, he's lubricated. I mean, you gotta really, to stay in ring shape, you gotta be in the ring constantly. So, I'm going t go with Randy Orton, but I know what's on the line with Edge. I know what he's trying to prove, and I mean... he's just an inspiration. To be able to come back from those type of neck surgeries, you know... fusions, it's a really cool story that we've been able to see with Edge, but I think it's gonna end here."

Reigns said he's only watched the first episode of "The Last Ride" on the WWE Network. Braxton asked if he was surprised to hear The Undertaker talk about their WrestleMania 33 match and being disappointed with it. Reigns said he wasn't fully aware of Taker's health status, but he could feel him getting worse as the match went on. Reigns also said he's disappointed to not have his match with Taker included in Taker's category of WrestleMania masterpieces - the 4 matches with WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

"Yeah I mean, you know... after the match I saw him and we spoke, and then on the next year, I think they showed clips of it on the second episode, where he like, apologized to me. I had no clue that he needed hip surgery," Reigns said. "I knew that he was beat up and any time you've been in the ring for 25 years-plus, you're gonna have nagging injuries but to me a hip replacement, shoulder replacements... all that, pretty much every joint was beat up. I had no clue it was that bad. I could feel it... I could feel it unravel towards the end there, and I tried to do my best to just keep us on pace, but it was one of those things that when you're a competitor like he is, a competitor that I think I am as well, you want to have perfection.

"You want to be flawless out there, and for someone who'd done it like he has, I mean... in those four matches that he described, that were his masterpieces, with Shawn and Triple H, it hurts to not be in that category. Still, kudos to him. He's a warrior to go out there and still place his body on the line, to sacrifice his health for our fanbase. You know... I think we can all agree that our fans are special and they have an attachment to our product like no other product in the world, no other form of entertainment in the world. So I think that just shows the bond that he has with our fanbase, and what he's willing to do and sacrifice for them."