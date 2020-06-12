There are a lot of rumors going around in regards to the future of EVOLVE and WWE. The two promotions have had a working relationship since 2015.

There have been reports of EVOLVE selling everything to WWE, including the tape library, and being done for good, but neither WWE or EVOLVE would confirm the reports to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter when asked.

EVOLVE has had major financial issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't helped. The canceling of WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa was described by The Observer as catastrophic to the promotion.

EVOVLE, which was founded in 2010 by Gabe Sapolsky, has had a working relationship with WWE since 2015. WWE stream EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration on the Network last July, which went head-to-head with AEW's Fight For The Fallen event.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of EVOLVE.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.