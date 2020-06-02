ECW Original and former WWE star Rob Van Dam revealed two of his favorite WWE stars he's wrestled.

A fan asked RVD on Twitter, who were some of his favorite guys to wrestle from his last WWE run. RVD's last run with WWE was from 2013 to 2014, though in 2019 he did make an appearance on RAW for a reunion show.

He answered, "Cesaro & Sandow pop up in my head."

Rob Van Dam left Impact Wrestling in 2013 to go back to WWE. He made his return at the Money in the Bank PPV on July 14, 2013.

RVD is currently signed with Impact Wrestling. He made his return to the promotion on April 4, 2019, at Impact Wrestling: United We Stand. At the event, he and Sabu lost to The Lucha Bros in an Extreme Rules tag team match.

Below you can see his tweet: