Once again, Nia Jax has come under criticism for being too rough with fellow Superstars, injuring them in the process. During a match on the April 20 episode of RAW, Jax gave Kairi Sane a buckle bomb, dropping Sane on her head. WWE has since outlawed the move for all Superstars.

Then, last week, Sane was injured again, after she sustained a deep cut on her forehead from a bad bump into the ring steps, during a match with Jax. On last Sunday's episode of "Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri" on Ryback TV, the former Superstar discussed the subsequent labeling of Jax as dangerous.

"I've gotten this from fans where they used me in storyline angles to injure people...it was especially when I was a babyface, they did a bit. Like, they did one where they said I injured Punk's knee, which Punk's knee was hurt—that was a storyline to get Punk off TV," Ryback revealed. "Because I remember I would get some, like hate and stuff, like, 'You f***ing hurt this guy' and I'm like, 'What? People are responding to worked things like that?"

Ryback continued, "I remember they did it with Kofi to write Kofi off of TV. He had bone chips in his elbow and I was heel, I think. I was getting ready...I don't know if that was leading up to me and Cena, but I was powerbombing people like crazy. I powerbombed Kofi through three tables in Canada, and I remember they then put it on dot-com that I hurt Kofi's elbow. People, in their heads, Ryback just hurts people, right? And I'm this big, jacked-up strong guy, and that creates this aura about you. So, my thing is, you don't necessarily know when they're doing that some times."

The former Intercontinental Champion detailed how to protect oneself from injury; what he calls " knowing how to work." He followed with examples of how he protected himself from legitimately getting hurt, explaining he sees it as part of the job.

"There's a way to do things where you make it look like you're really hurting someone way worse than you are, also," Ryback said, mentioning how the position of the arms while delivering a powerbomb can make the move look worse than it really is. "There's so many little things that people, they don't know because, they don't know."

After viewing the video of Sane taking the bad bump into the ring steps, Ryback declared that it wasn't Nia's fault.

"You can do that to me all day long and I'm not getting hurt," Ryback stated. "You can throw me 10 times harder than that. And that's a real thing, knowing how to protect yourself."

Ryback also claimed people outside of the ring try to cause trouble in these situations, saying, "Who has come out and said that, what's the source that said this was Nia's fault? This is bulls*** wrestling. Anybody in the back – these sh*t producers and people – they stir up sh*t all day long. I don't have time for it. If Nia was truly as dangerous as what people want to believe, she would not be working every week on TV. She wouldn't. She wouldn't. If I was remotely dangerous, would I be working with all of these main-eventers? No, I would have been pulled out of it."

Ryback admitted Nia's move on Sane didn't look smooth, but emphasized again that wrestlers need to know how to protect themselves.

"Accountability. And again, you can take Mark Henry and let him throw me as hard as he f***ing wants into the steps, I'll find a way to take it safely," stated Ryback.

