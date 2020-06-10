Sami Zayn took to Twitter this week and had harsh words for Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles as they prepare to do battle for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title during Friday's SmackDown on FOX.

"Two guys who will put on a match that will no doubt be a wrestling clinic, to prove once and for all just who is the bigger fraud," Sami wrote in response to a promo for the match.

Bryan and Styles are facing off in the finals of a tournament that was launched after Zayn was stripped of the title last month. It's been reported that Zayn took some time away from work due to concerns he had with working during the coronavirus pandemic.

There's still no word yet on when Zayn will be back in action. You can see his full tweet below: