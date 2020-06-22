AEW star Sammy Guevara took to Twitter this afternoon to apologize for 2016 comments he made about WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

As noted, Guevara appeared on The Whole F'N Show's January 25, 2016 edition of their RAW's 4th Hour podcast and the host brought up how Banks and Becky Lynch had recently lost to Charlotte Flair. Guevara then recalled how he had just seen Banks while working as an extra at a WWE TV taping in Texas.

"Bro, Sasha Banks... oh my God. When I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to just go f--king rape that woman," Guevara said.

Guevara addressed the comments on Twitter this afternoon and said he will never forgive himself.

"I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself," Sami tweeted today.

Guevara made a follow-up tweet and said he spoke with Banks.

He added, "I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry."

Sasha and AEW officials have not addressed the comments as of this writing. You can see Guevara's full tweet and hear the audio below:

