AEW star Sammy Guevara is currently trending worldwide on Twitter over comments he made about WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks during a 2016 podcast.

As seen in the audio below, Guevara appeared on The Whole F'N Show's January 25, 2016 edition of their RAW's 4th Hour podcast. The host brought up how Banks and Becky Lynch had recently lost to Charlotte Flair. Guevara recalled how he had just seen Banks while working as an extra at a WWE TV taping in Texas.

"Bro, Sasha Banks... oh my God. When I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to just go f--king rape that woman," Guevara said.

Guevara then clarified that he was at WWE working as an extra while they were in Texas.

Banks and Guevara have not commented on the audio as of this writing. Banks continues to trend worldwide in the #1 spot this morning.

