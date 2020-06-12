WWE has announced a special Backlash Edition of their WWE Dream Match Mania show for this weekend.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will provide guest commentary for the WWE Dream Match Mania matches, which take place via WWE 2K20 Originals simulations.

Matches announced include Banks vs. Bayley, The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, and Batista vs. Randy Orton.

The next episode of WWE Dream Match Mania will air on the WWE Network, Facebook and YouTube beginning at 10am ET. For those who missed it, you can see the recent episode from April above.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the episode: