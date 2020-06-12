WWE has announced a special Backlash Edition of their WWE Dream Match Mania show for this weekend.
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will provide guest commentary for the WWE Dream Match Mania matches, which take place via WWE 2K20 Originals simulations.
Matches announced include Banks vs. Bayley, The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, and Batista vs. Randy Orton.
The next episode of WWE Dream Match Mania will air on the WWE Network, Facebook and YouTube beginning at 10am ET. For those who missed it, you can see the recent episode from April above.
Below is WWE's full announcement on the episode:
Watch WWE Dream Match Mania: Backlash Edition tomorrow on Facebook, YouTube and WWE Network
A special Backlash Edition of the show will premiere tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET on WWE Network, Facebook and YouTube. WWE Dream Match Mania: Backlash Edition will see WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley provide commentary over dream matches taking place in the fictional realms from WWE 2K20's Originals packs.
The card includes:
The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels
One of the greatest rivalries in WWE history returns in WWE 2K20. Who will stand tall: HBK or The Deadman?
Randy Orton vs. Batista
Evolution implodes again when The Viper clashes with The Animal in a battle of squared circle veterans. Who will be victorious?
Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
What will happen when these two best friends go toe-to-toe in the WWE 2K20 ring?
See the action unfold when WWE Dream Match Mania: Backlash Edition premieres on WWE Network, Facebook and YouTube tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET!