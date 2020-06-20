At last week's WWE Backlash, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated The IIconics and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a triple threat match. Last Wednesday, the duo retained against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox on NXT. After their win, Banks commented, "We're the greatest tag team of all-time."

This drew a response from Mickie James, posting a gif of WWE Hall of Famers Rock 'n' Roll Express.

"We're better than the Rock 'N' Express," Banks responded.

Dax Harwood of FTR then jumped into the conversation, "Dude c'mon. I hope you forgot 'Roll' on purpose..."

"We're better than FTR," Banks wrote back.

"I taught y'all everything you know, sis. Don't forget where you came from," Harwood commented.

Coming up through NXT, FTR, Banks, and Bayley very much supported each other, as seen in the interview above (check out the 28:20 mark).

Bayley and Banks are set to defend their titles against The IIconics on this Monday's RAW. Over on Dynamite, FTR are scheduled to face The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall with Brandi Rhodes).

