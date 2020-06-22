WWE star Sasha Banks and AEW star Sammy Guevara have both taken to Twitter today to address 2016 comments that Guevara has went viral for

As noted, Guevara appeared on The Whole F'N Show's January 25, 2016 edition of their RAW's 4th Hour podcast and the host brought up how Banks and Becky Lynch had recently lost to Charlotte Flair. Guevara then recalled how he had just seen Banks while working as an extra at a WWE TV taping in Texas.

"Bro, Sasha Banks... oh my God. When I was at the WWE the other week I wanted to just go f--king rape that woman," Guevara said in 2016.

Guevara addressed the comments on Twitter this afternoon and said he will never forgive himself.

"I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself," Sami said in his first tweet today.

In an update, Guevara then made a follow-up tweet and said he spoke with Banks.

He wrote, "I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry."

Sasha also tweeted on the matter and said she spoke to Sammy, and that he apologized and they had an open discussion.

"Earlier I spoke with Sammy, he apologized and we had an open discussion. Words like the comments he made, jokingly or not, have absolutely no place in our society! I don't condone or tolerate this kind of behavior. What one thinks is just a side comment can have a massive impact on someone else's life, and can send the wrong message. We have to hold ourselves accountable for our actions and the words we say, and I hope this situation shows him that. I hope from this point on, in order for growth and change within our community to take place, we all can continue to have these conversations. No person, man, woman or child, should ever be subjected to a feeling of fear, or any unsafe environment. We all have to do better not just for ourselves, but for generations to come," Banks wrote, signing the statement as Mercedes Varnado, her real name.

You can see their full tweets below, along with the audio from 2016 that resurfaced:

I've made stupid, inappropriate and extremely offensive comments in my past. In my idiotic mind, I thought I was being funny in using words and terms that represent nothing but horror and pain. I am truly sorry for my hurtful words and actions, and I will never forgive myself. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020

I also want to apologize to @sashabankswwe for my unacceptable comments. She's an amazing person who didn't deserve to be the brunt of my offensive remarks. I spoke with her earlier & she helped me learn a gigantic lesson & I thank her for that. Once again, I'm sincerely sorry. — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) June 22, 2020