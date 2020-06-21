This past Wednesday on NXT, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley retained the titles against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. After the match, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai charged the ring and cleared out both Banks and Bayley, holding up the title as they backed up the ramp.

After the show, Shirai commented on Twitter, "This is my house. This is my NXT."

As seen in the clip below, Banks spoke with BT Sport and was asked about Shirai showing up to make her presence known to the tag champs.

"She hasn't even touched anything I've done, sweetheart," Banks said. "Oh my gosh, she wouldn't even be in NXT if it wasn't for me. She is barely just getting started. She wants to claim that's her NXT. I made NXT, and she's just paying rent."

Banks retweeted the video and further commented:

"Do you know how much it cost to own a college!?!? @FullSail LOL pay up you fools. Mama gotta keep the light on for you. @WWENXT @shirai_io [Kiss emoji]"

Banks and Bayley are scheduled to defend the titles against on this Monday's RAW against The IIconics.