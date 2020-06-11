- Above is the latest WWE Virtual Roundtable video, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Big Show and Christian. The WWE Legends discuss the upcoming Backlash 2020 match between Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

- WWE stock was down 5.91% today, closing at $43.94 after opening at $45.39. Today's high was $45.60 and the low was $43.65.

- WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman says Shayna Baszler is the greatest WWE NXT Women's Champion of all-time. Waltman responded to a WWE On FOX Twitter poll this week asking who is the best women's champion in the black & yellow brand history.

"Hard choice between Shayna & Asuka. Big fan of both, but I'm going with Shayna," Waltman wrote. He added in a follow-up tweet, "Footnote: I wouldn't argue with anyone that says Asuka. It was a tough choice for me."

The NXT Women's Title is currently held by Io Shirai, who won it from Charlotte Flair at "Takeover: In Your House" last Sunday. Baszler held the title twice for a combined 548 days recognized by WWE. Asuka, the current RAW Women's Champion, had one run with the NXT title for 522 recognized days by WWE.

You can see Waltman's full tweets below, along with his exchange with a fan who took a shot at Baszler's hairline:

Footnote: I wouldn't argue with anyone that says Asuka. It was a tough choice for me. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 8, 2020

You need to work on not being an asshole. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) June 8, 2020