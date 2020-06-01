WWE has announced that 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will appear live during tonight's RAW episode on the USA Network.

In other news for tonight's RAW, Seth Rollins took to Twitter and commented on the retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio that he will host. He also dedicated his match with Aleister Black to Rey.

"Tonight on #RAW I pay tribute to one of the greatest of all time, Rey Mysterio. I'm honored to be hosting his retirement ceremony AND in fact, I'm dedicating my match with Aleister Black to Rey. A true legend deserves a proper send off," Rollins wrote.

