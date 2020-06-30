FS1 is airing the 2018 Survivor Series PPV tonight. WWE On FOX shared a clip from Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and asked WWE if they could have a rematch between the two.

WWE On FOX tweeted, "Dear @WWE, Can we have a rematch between @WWERollins & @ShinsukeN one day? #SurvivorSeries"

Seth Rollins chimed in that they had their rematch already last year in Tokyo. He said last year's match was 20 to 30 times better than the 2018 match at Survivor Series.

His full tweet, "We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one."

Seth Rollins ended up defeating Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series. At the time of the match, Rollins was the Intercontinental Champion and Nakamura was the United States Champion.

Below you can see the exchange: