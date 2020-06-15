Shane McMahon wants a Hell In a Cell rematch with The Undertaker.

As seen in the video above, Shane appeared on Sunday's Post-Mortem post-show to Chapter 4 of The Undertaker's "The Last Ride" docuseries on the WWE Network. Shane challenged Taker to a rematch from their WrestleMania 32 Hell In a Cell match, and said he believes he still has one big match left in him.

"I know I got one more with him," Shane said of another match with Taker. "So I'm ready. I'll challenge him right now. I'll throw it out there now."

One of the hosts mentioned Shane laying the challenge down.

"I just did," Shane responded. "I got one more. I know I got one big one and I want a rematch. Hell In a Cell 2. I was that close. He didn't move, I was that close."

Shane has been away from the WWE storylines since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens back during the October 4 SmackDown premiere on FOX, which was also the SmackDown 20th Anniversary show.

Stay tuned for updates on the potential match-up.