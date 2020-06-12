This week's WWE Main Event episode featured Liv Morgan defeating Natalya in the opener.

After the match, Natalya threw a fit at ringside, knocked the ring steps over and threw papers off the announce table. WWE started the storyline with Natalya showing extreme frustration and throwing tantrums on RAW back in early May. The segments were included on May 11, May 18 and May 25, but she hasn't been used since on RAW.

This week's Main Event main event saw Shelton Benjamin defeat Shane Thorne.

MVP and Tom Phillips were back on Main Event commentary this week. The episode, taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, can be viewed on Hulu now.

On a related note, Shelton took to Twitter and commented on the weekly action happening on WWE Main Event.

"If you want to see great Wrestling I'm running weekly clinics on @WWE MAIN EVENT with guys like @CedricAlexander @TozawaAkira & @ShaneThorneWWE no gimmicks just talent," he wrote.

You can see Shelton's full tweet below: