- This week's WWE RAW main event saw Charlotte Flair win a non-title match over RAW Women's Champion Asuka, one night after she dropped the WWE NXT Women's Title to Io Shirai in the "Takeover: In Your House" main event. The RAW opener saw Flair and Asuka team up to win a non-title Triple Threat over The IIconics and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Above is post-show video of Flair talking to Sarah Schreiber about her main event spots over those 24 hours. Flair said no matter the brand, she will always be on top.

"Whether I'm at NXT, whether I'm here tonight at RAW, SmackDown... it doesn't matter where I am, I am always on top," Flair declared. "I am always the hardest worker in the room. I am always the main event because I am Charlotte Flair. Wooo!"

- WWE stock was down 4.25% today, closing at $46.69 per share after opening at $48.34. Today's high was $48.42 and the low was $46.06.

- It's been reported how NXT developmental talents have had long, grueling days at the WWE Performance Center during recent TV tapings, spending hours on their feet as "fans" in the crowd. NXT's Shotzi Blackheart could be seen doing squats during last night's RAW broadcast. She commented after the show and claimed she managed to get in 800 squats.

She wrote, "I did 800 squats during the @WWE RAW breaks. [leg emoji]"

Blackheart joked that she was saving lunges for SmackDown. You can see her related tweets below:

