It looks like something big is set to go down during tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network.

There's no details yet on what happened, but @Wrestlevotes reports that RAW will feature "something unexpected" on the show. They included a cryptic line with the report, which said, "Sometimes scares never heal."

It's possible that they means "scars" instead of "scares" but the only thing that relates to that phrase is a lyric from Christian's WWE theme song.

It was previously teased that there could be some sort of return tonight.

Tonight's taped post-Backlash episode will be the first to air without Paul Heyman as RAW Executive Director.

Stay tuned for RAW updates and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.