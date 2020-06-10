WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said she's never been more ready to be on her own in WWE, and to show the world what she knows she's capable of.

"My career for the past five years in WWE has been everything it should have been in terms of preparing me for where I am now," Deville said. "I learned so much working with Paige in Absolution and with Mandy in Fire and Desire. I've never been more ready to be on my own and show the world what I've always known I am capable of. I have everything it takes to be the top superstar, whether it be male or female, in the WWE."

Deville also talked about how she continues to fight against injustice. She was asked how pro wrestling can play its role to promote equality. Deville said Black Lives Matter is very important to her.

"We have a lot of chaos going on in our world right now, and it's so important that, if you have a voice, you use it for good," Deville said. "I hope I can help make a change for the better. The Black Lives Matter movement is very important to me.

"Something I've spoken strongly about, and I'll always use my voice to promote, is equality. Whether it's race, religion, ethnicity, sexuality, it doesn't matter to me. What matters to me is equality. That's something that is super important for me to use my platform and support."

Regarding her new feud with Lacey Evans, Deville said she's finally getting an opportunity to show how well-rounded she is, and she's focused on the SmackDown Women's Title, currently held by WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley.

"I'm finally getting an opportunity to show the world I'm the most well-rounded superstar there is," Deville said. "The SmackDown Women's Championship is my next goal."