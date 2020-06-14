Yesterday we asked which WWE Backlash match has you most hyped, and it was an easy choice — Edge versus Randy Orton. Not so much because WWE is billing it as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," but that feud itself has been solid.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, and Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus also picked up some votes in the comments.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the best comments:

Josh Anderson:

"This looks like an okay episode of RAW. The only match I'm genuinely interested in is Edge/Orton. Lashley/McIntyre will be good and it'll be fun to watch John Morrison bump around for Strowman but, for two world title matches, I'm just not interested. I don't buy Lashley as a threat to anybody, never have. Hardy and Sheamus should really be some kind of No DQ match. If someone throws his piss on me, I'm not gonna use any side headlocks."

CJK5H:

"I will take the most unpopular match of all: Asuka vs Nia Jax. It's a classic big vs small, which allows for a mix power moves and speed moves. The size disparity also requires better in-ring storytelling as opposed to a series of spots. Asuka will win and it will be entertaining and believable."

$ir D Da Realist:

"The two legend vs legend matches probably the only two that peaks anyone's interest. Orton vs. Edge, can they deliver? Can Edge still wrestle? Hardy vs. Sheamus? Sheamus return to PPV and one of the most controversial storylines in years. Will Sheamus take his first major loss since returning to his original and iconic 'Celtic Warrior' gimmick...or can Hardy stop him in his track, while continuing to get on the right one in real life."

Ohio's Very Own:

"Edge vs Orton. I know it's not gonna be the greatest wrestling match ever, but I've been enjoying their feud thus far."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here to check out tonight's WWE Backlash.