Yesterday we asked which match at tonight's NXT TakeOver: In Your House had you most hyped, and overall it was pretty even across four matches.

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano may have just slipped by with the win, but people were almost equally excited for NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream, Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa, and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

throwbackattack:

"They're all potentially great matches but Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa has my interest the most because of the perfect slow build of the story. The awesome entrance/music of Kross and his other half, Scarlett...and Kross' look of dominance so far (even if it was against jobbers)."

Josh Anderson:

"Lee and Gargano will steal the show."

Dean:

"Hard to say, it's a great card. Probably Kross vs. Ciampa and Gargano vs. Lee. It will be interesting to see how Cole vs. Dream comes across and the triple threat could be a show stealer. It's going to be another really good show. Can't wait."

Wednesday:

"The women's title match match. I'm sure it will be really good match and I hope Shirai wins it, she is way overdue for a title run."

