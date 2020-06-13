WWE Backlash streams tomorrow at 7 pm ET (Kickoff at 6 pm ET) featuring five title matches, along with Edge vs. Randy Orton, which WWE is billing as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage!

Today's question: Which match at Backlash are you most interested in?

Below is the current card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

Randy Orton vs. Edge

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below

