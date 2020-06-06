NXT TakeOver: In Your House goes down tomorrow night at 7 pm ET (6:30 pm ET for the Pre-Show) featuring a solid card of matches. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for full live coverage!

Today's question: Which match are you most interested in?

Below is the card:

Backlot Brawl (NXT Championship)

Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream

If he loses, Dream can no longer challenge for the title if Cole is champion.

NXT Women's Championship

Charlotte (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

NXT North American Championship

Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

