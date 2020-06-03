- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Bobby Lashley's most powerful moments. Lashley is set to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Backlash on June 14.

- WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James will be Corey Graves' guest on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast this Thursday. James will discuss his role with the WWE NXT brand, the "Takeover: In Your House" event, and more. Below is WWE's announcement on the episode:

Road Dogg turns WWE After the Bell into The Dogg House this week Oh, you didn't know? Your … well, you know the rest. Road Dogg, a WWE Hall of Famer, notorious D-Generation X member and, today, one of the creative minds behind WWE NXT, joins Corey Graves on WWE After the Bell this week to dig deep on his transition from New Age Outlaw to a crucial behind-the-scenes role with the black-and-gold brand. Before NXT TakeOver: In Your House – 25 years after Road Dogg competed at the very first WWE In Your House event – the six-time Tag Team Champion takes us through the creation of this landmark NXT TakeOver event and reveals which NXT Superstars he's got his eye on. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

- Speaking of Sunday's NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event, the following stars have been announced for the special edition of WWE's The Bump, which airs on Sunday at 10:30am ET as a Takeover preview - Mauro Ranallo, Mia Yim, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, and WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Sean Waltman.