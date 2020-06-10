- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring Superstars getting slimed from above.

- Next Tuesday's lead-in to WWE Backstage on FS1 will be a replay of the 1996 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, featuring the debut of The Rock, Sycho Sid vs. WWE Champion Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, and more.

As Kellie noted before, a replay of the 2008 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will air on FS1 as the lead-in to WWE Backstage on Tuesday, June 23. This pay-per-view featured John Cena's surprise return in the 30-man Rumble Match, plus Jeff Hardy vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio vs. World Heavyweight Champion Edge, and more.

- A special edition of WWE's The Bump will air on the WWE Network and digital platforms this Sunday at 10:30am ET before the Backlash pay-per-view. Guests announced for the show include The Miz, John Morrison, Jinder Mahal, MVP and Paige.

Next Wednesday's regular episode of The Bump will feature Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.