It was announced earlier that there will be a special WWE's The Bump at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow. The show is in honor of NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The guests include WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and X-Pac, NXT Commentator Mauro Ranallo, Mia Yim, and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

NXT Takeover: In Your House will air live this Sunday from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the Full Sail campus. We will have live coverage of the show beginning with the pre-show at 6:30 p.m. ET.