Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are reportedly set for a controversial segment during this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, which has already been taped.

The segment, which will air just two days before their match at WWE Backlash, will reportedly feature one of the most controversial contract signings in WWE history, according to Sportskeeda.

It was noted that Renee Young will host the in-ring segment with Hardy and Sheamus, and The Celtic Warrior will bring a man in a lab coat and 4 security guards with him to confront Hardy. The segment reportedly goes on to see Hardy accuse Sheamus of trying to ruin his life. Sheamus then seeks "assurances" ahead of their Backlash match and demands that Hardy take a urine test to prove he's clean because he refuses to compete against a "junkie" in the ring.

Sheamus insists that Hardy will fail the urine test. Hard reportedly admits that he does have a problem, leading to Sheamus demanding that the test must be taken immediately. Sheamus continues taunting Hardy until Hardy throws the urine sample in his face. The contract signing segment then reportedly ended with the Backlash being made official.

WWE has not officially announced the contract signing as of this writing, but stay tuned for updates.