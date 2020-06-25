- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel just posted this behind-the-scenes footage from the recent WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event. The video features comments from NXT Director of Character Development & WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James, NXT Producer & WWE Assistant Head Coach Sara Amato, NXT Producer & WWE Coach Terry Taylor, and Mia Yim.

- A new "Best Of" special on NXT Champion Adam Cole went live on the WWE Network this week. "The Best of WWE: Adam Cole's Undisputed Best" is now available on the free and paid versions of the Network.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair have been announced for the premiere of Sportsnet's new "Top of HER Game" interview series, hosted by Tara Slone.

The weekly 30 minute show will explore the lives, careers and accomplishments of "fearless females" from the world of sport and culture. The premiere with Flair and McMahon will air this Sunday at 6:30pm ET on SN1 and SN NOW. The sow will be available the next day on sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet YouTube channel.

Details on the premiere with Flair and McMahon can be found below: