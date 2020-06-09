The trilogy is finally set between reigning UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Daniel Cormier as they will square off on August 15 at UFC 252.

The promotion announced plans for July and "Fight Island," taking several events to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. That includes plans for UFC 251 and three title fights highlighted by Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight belt vs. Gilbert Burns.

Miocic and Cormier have split their previous two meeting with the reigning champion losing the title on both instances. Cormier won the first encounter in 2018 and Miocic the second a year later.

The third fight has been delayed due to Miocic recovering from an injury. Cormier, who has also held the UFC light heavyweight title, is planning on retiring following the fight regardless of the outcome.

It is looking like a very busy summer for the UFC despite the coronavirus pandemic. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight belt against Max Holloway at UFC 251 on July 11 along with Petr Yan and Jose Aldo meeting for the vacant bantamweight belt.

