- The popular FBE YouTube channel posted this video of various WWE Superstars reacting to Triple H's greatest moments from his 25 year career.

The video features Stephanie McMahon, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, Seth Rollins, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Sheamus, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Sasha Banks, and Johnny Gargano.

- Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be a special "Best of Gallus" edition of the show. Gallus currently features Joe Coffey and the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey.

- As noted, tonight's WWE RAW episode will feature a bowling segment with The Viking Raiders taking on RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Ivar tweeted this photo of he and Erik filming the segment at a local bowling alley: