Former Impact and ROH star Taeler Hendrix announced that she will be donating 1,000 meals to families in need in the memory of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn.

Dorn was shot and killed by looters outside a north St. Louis pawn shop on Tuesday morning.

Hendrix will also be dedicating a match that she's having in October to David Dorn.

She tweeted tonight, "I am going to be donating 1,000 meals to families in need in the memory of officer David Dorn and honor his memory and I will be dedicating my Oct match to Officer Dorn. I am sending my thoughts and prayers to Mr. Dorn's friends and family."

