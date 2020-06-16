Former NXT talent Deonna Purrazzo made her Impact Wrestling return last week when she attacked Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace. Taya Valkyrie was asked what she thought of Purrazzo rejoining Impact when she joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"I don't know who she is. I don't even know who she is. And I don't associate with people that only wear one color," said Valkyrie. "I think she needs to step up her style game and contact my people to have a little discussion about what's going on. But I'm not bothered by her at all. She isn't even on my radar so no worries."

Purrazzo made quite the statement by going after the Knockouts champion in her first Impact appearance in three years. Valkyrie was asked if she thinks Purrazzo belongs in the Knockouts Championship picture.

"Absolutely not. I feel like everybody that's part of the Knockouts [title picture] has been there busting their butts for years and months. I think she did a Knockouts Night or some special appearance on Impact years ago – that doesn't mean anything to me. What's important is what's going on right now," said Valkyrie. "There's a line and she better get in it. She can't just come in here and demand opportunities. I don't care what you've done and what your name is. You've got to earn your spot so let's see if she's gonna do that."

The Knockouts Division benefits from having a female producer in Gail Kim and Valkyrie talked about her impact backstage.

"I have been a fan of Gail forever and ever and ever, just like everyone who has watched her in her career. Whenever I met her, she was just so cool, nice, down-to-earth and supportive. She is there for us, not only as a producer and an agent but as a friend," stated Valkyrie who referred to Kim as "the mama in the Knockouts locker room."

"It's really important to have a leader like that. She's proven that we can do the job so I think there should definitely be more women behind the scenes doing production and all of that stuff."

There are numerous talented wrestlers on the street after WWE released dozens of Superstars. Valkyrie was asked if there's any she would like to see in Impact.

"There's an endless amount of people out there, not including the people recently released. I feel there are so many interesting players for us to bring into Impact. I'm curious also because I have no idea what's going on [laughs] with that side of things," admitted Valkyrie. "I'm also gonna be waiting to find out who it is and I think Impact knows the kind of wrestler that needs to be on our roster. I'm excited to see who it's gonna be or who they might be. Who's to say it's not more than one person? We don't know."

One of those released Superstars is EC3 and Valkyrie was asked if Impact would welcome his return.

"Oh, of course we would accept him back [laughs]," Valkyrie said before being asked about any new women joining the Knockouts division.

"Right now we have a super-solid [division] from girls that have been wrestling for a really long time to girls that are new and still learning. It's a very dynamic and different group of women. There's so many matches with these new women that I haven't had and I'm just excited for that right now. There's so many combinations and possibilities of those matches that would be new and different for the fans. So, right now I feel like we're doing pretty darn good."

Taya Valkyrie can be seen every Tuesday night as part of Impact Wrestling. For more information please visit www.ImpactWrestling.com. Taya's full interview aired as part of today's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.