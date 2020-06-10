A second tag team titles match has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

It was announced that Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles next week. They will face the winners of the Triple Threat at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which will see Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defend against The IIconics plus Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Banks tweeted on the match and mentioned Triple H.

"You're welcome HunTAH! #WWEBacklash #LegitBoss," she wrote.

As noted before, next week's show will also feature NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium defending their titles against Breezango.

