A second tag team titles match has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
It was announced that Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles next week. They will face the winners of the Triple Threat at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which will see Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defend against The IIconics plus Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.
Banks tweeted on the match and mentioned Triple H.
"You're welcome HunTAH! #WWEBacklash #LegitBoss," she wrote.
As noted before, next week's show will also feature NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium defending their titles against Breezango.
Stay tuned for updates on next Wednesday's episode. Below are related tweets on the women's match from Banks, Nox, and Blackheart:
The winners of the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles Triple Threat Match at #WWEBacklash will face @ShotziWWE & @TeganNoxWWE_ for the gold NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/7MCur7P8q4— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020
AND NEW! I wanna hear it! @WWENXT https://t.co/nJh5M9wfMY— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 11, 2020
You're welcome HunTAH! #WWEBacklash #LegitBoss https://t.co/b1HQfPNDfk pic.twitter.com/DUKJqk95Nx— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 11, 2020
LET'S GO!!! https://t.co/BsLlJThJVS— Tegan Nox ?????????????? (@TeganNoxWWE_) June 11, 2020
#Breezango @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango are ready to challenge "Emporium's Fabio & Marsupial," or how they're commonly known as IMPERIUM's @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE, for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles NEXT WEEK!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2020
That @WWEFandango silo. 😍 pic.twitter.com/wJ25me2OWV