New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will defend their titles in a Triple Threat at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE just announced this afternoon that Banks & Bayley will defend against The IIconics and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross at Backlash. Banks & Bayley just won the titles from Bliss & Cross during Friday's SmackDown. They will be on tonight's RAW to celebrate the win and build to Backlash.

The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on June 14, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Below is the current Backlash card:

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy