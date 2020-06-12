Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura pick up a non-title win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day in the opening match.
The non-title win would bring Cesaro and Nakamura one step closer to receiving a title shot from Big E and Kofi Kingston.
The match opened with Kofi and Big E hitting the ring and taking a knee while raising their fists in the air, apparently protesting injustice and showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Stay tuned for updates on a possible title match between the two teams. Below are a few shots from the match:
New Day take a knee to honour BLM, a nice touch.#SmackDon pic.twitter.com/IcEb96Q2yS— ???????????????? ?????? ?????????????????? ?? (@Fiend4Follows) June 13, 2020
.@WWEBigE & @TrueKofi battle @ShinsukeN & @WWECesaro right now on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/7jY2CIzQLz— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2020
Game-changing STRENGTH. ??#SmackDown @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/zE9OOixNvh— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2020
The #NewDay's titles are safe (for now)... But @WWECesaro and @ShinsukeN just pinned the champs!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/c07baHfaEm— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2020
.@WWECesaro & @ShinsukeN hope to leave a statement in the ring tonight against The #NewDay. #SmackDown @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/Bl8P92a7Gn— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2020
Do we have new contenders for the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles in @WWECesaro and @ShinsukeN? pic.twitter.com/z4bNY1Qz2j— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 13, 2020