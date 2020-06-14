WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their titles against The Viking Raiders at tonight's Backlash PPV.

Over the past few weeks, the two teams have been involved in a "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" competition — involving basketball, golf, bowling, ax throwing, and a decathlon.

They will now meet inside the ring at tonight's PPV, which gets going at 7 pm ET.

Below is the updated card:

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

"Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

Randy Orton vs. Edge

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus