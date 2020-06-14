WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will defend their titles against The Viking Raiders at tonight's Backlash PPV.
Over the past few weeks, the two teams have been involved in a "Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better" competition — involving basketball, golf, bowling, ax throwing, and a decathlon.
They will now meet inside the ring at tonight's PPV, which gets going at 7 pm ET.
Below is the updated card:
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE Universal Championship (2-on-1 Handicap Match)
Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison
WWE RAW Women's Championship
Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. The IIconics vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss
WWE US Championship
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade
WWE RAW Tag Team Championship
The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders
"Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"
Randy Orton vs. Edge
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
BREAKING NEWS: The Street Profits will face The Viking Raiders tonight at #WWEBacklash for the #Raw Tag Team Titles.https://t.co/xBPUsLupxa— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020