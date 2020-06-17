- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at rare opponents for The Undertaker.

The Undertaker rises on WWE After the Bell this week Before the fifth and final installment of WWE Network's groundbreaking docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride debuts on Sunday, The Deadman emerges on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves tomorrow to discuss his legendary career, his greatest allies and opponents and why his bond with Vince McMahon has remained so strong over the past three decades. Also on the podcast, The Undertaker gives his candid thoughts on The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, whether he ever actually considered jumping ship to WCW and what The Demon from Death Valley does in his spare time. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

- As noted, the fifth and final part of the The Undertaker's WWE Network docuseries, The Last Ride, will premiere on the platform this Sunday. "Chapter 5: Revelation" is the name of the final part, and you can see a teaser below.

WWE has announced that AJ Styles will be the special guest for Sunday's Post-Mortem post-show, which airs after The Last Ride goes off the air on the WWE Network. Styles just lost the first-ever Boneyard Match to Taker at WrestleMania 36 in April.