During the lead up to The Survivor Series in 1990, The Undertaker was set to debut with the company but didn't know his gimmick yet. The promotion for the pay-per-view centered around a giant egg which was set to hatch at the event. Taker talked himself into believing he would be the guy who would debut out of the egg. During an interview with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Podcast, The Undertaker described the panic and fear he had regarding potentially becoming Egg Man.

"They had the build up for the giant egg on set and I had convinced myself without anybody saying a word to me that I was going to be coming out of that egg," Taker said. "That I'd be egg man. I'm at home watching and saying 'I'm going to come out of that egg, I know it, it's going to be me, he's going to make me shave my head, shave my eyebrows and I'm going to be egg man'. I was honestly working myself into a nervous panic."

Undertaker continued, "Finally one day the phone rang and I got up and answered the phone and he goes 'Is this the Undertaker?' and I'm like, 'Undertaker? Undertaker. Well, Undertaker is not egg man. Yes sir, this is The Undertaker'. I honestly almost gave myself an ulcer worrying about becoming egg man, but fortunately that wasn't the plan."

Undertaker won his first WWF Championship by beating Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series 1991 in a match which he believes resulted in Hogan faking a neck injury. Taker talks about when he first felt like he was going to become a big deal in the WWE and why the match against Hogan wasn't it.

"I still didn't have that feeling when I beat Hogan," Taker said. "I knew I was coming up, but I wasn't there yet.

"It was probably the angle I did with Jake. That was when I felt like we have something here, there was a large movement to turn the character baby face and that was all the audience."

