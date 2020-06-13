During an interview with The Ed Mylett Show, The Undertaker talked about having the WrestleMania mindset as a wrestler, and how he and Shawn Michaels wanted to be in the main event over Triple H and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 25. Undertaker's match against Shawn Michaels was placed seventh on the overall card, sixth on the main card, that year.

"I want that job," Undertaker said. "When you get to WrestleMania, it's awesome to be on the card. But, when you're on the card with someone the caliber of Shawn Michaels and the ego kicks in, where if you don't put this match on last, you're making a very big mistake. Especially with [it being] the first match, we felt like we should be on last."

Undertaker and Michaels singles competition against each other dates back to the mid 90s, with the last match in 2018 at Crown Jewel, where Undertaker and Kane teamed up against Triple H and Michaels. Taker spoke on what it's like to work with someone the caliber of Michaels, and how incredible the chemistry was between them.

"Shawn Michaels can have a great match with a broom," Undertaker said. "That's just how great he is. It's fun to be able to work with guys like that, because I don't have to worry about them. He's not intimidated, because he's in the ring with The Undertaker. So, I don't have to worry about what Shawn Michaels is going to do because I know he's going to do Shawn Michaels, and that allows Undertaker to do Undertaker. And because there was incredible chemistry, there was just a phenomenal result."

During the infamous match at WrestleMania 25, Michaels failed to end Undertaker's WrestleMania win streak, moving the record up to 17-0. Undertaker recalled the emotions surrounding the match at WrestleMania 25, explaining every wrestler should strive for those moments where they steal the show.

"That did put a little bit of a chip on our shoulder," Undertaker said. "You have to want to live for those moments. That's the comparison to being down six points in the Super Bowl and you're on your own 10-yard line. You want those moments if you want to be great and consider yourself one of the greats."

The Deadman continued, "You want that drive that will push you down the field and score, you want to steal the show at WrestleMania. If you don't want to steal the show, you shouldn't be there. It's not always going to happen but you have to have that desire, and if you don't desire to have those moments, you're missing out on the whole big picture of it."

