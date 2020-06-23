In the Undertaker: The Last Ride finale, Taker discussed where he's at about getting back into the ring after his successful Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. While saying he has "no desire to get back in the ring," he did leave the door open, if Vince McMahon was ever in a pinch and needed him.

Earlier today on social media, Taker posted a photo of himself with his fist raised as he headed to the back after a match.

"Thank You," Undertaker wrote in the caption, again, hinting that his in-ring career may be over.

Below are The Deadman's full comments from his documentary about his current outlook on his wrestling career.

"I believe I'm at a place now — post Boneyard [Match] — it's like, 'I just won a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business,' and here you are, climbing on your motorcycle, and taking off," Taker said. "There was a lot of thought, a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, 'Are you happy enough with that?' It was a powerful moment, and you don't necessarily always get those. Man, if there was ever a perfect ending to a career that right there is it.

"If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. 'In case of emergency,' you break glass and pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

After saying that, Taker took a moment to clear his throat, and said to production, "I got a pit in my stomach right now. ... This time the cowboy really rides away," Undertaker said as he got a bit emotional.

"There's nothing left for me to conquer," Taker continued. "There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed, it's time for new guys to come up. I don't know, the time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture and allowed me to not judge myself as harshly on these last few years. To see things on a broader scale."