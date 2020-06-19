The series finale of The Last Ride is set to premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday, and The Undertaker spoke to ComicBook.com to discuss the docuseries. During the interview, Taker was asked about the idea of a Sting match that some fans hope will still happen one day. While not denying it will ever happen, Undertaker said that it would be hard to deliver on the expectations for that kind of match.

"Well, in this world, you never say never, but I think as great as it sounds on paper, and it does," Undertaker admitted. "I mean obviously that is a super marquee match, right? But where I kind of differ from a lot of people is I look past the marquee value, and I look on the ability to deliver. So like you said, there's so many people that are clamoring for that match that I just don't know that the match could deliver on the people's expectations.

"And the only reason I say that, I'll take full [responsibility], I don't have the mobility or the same skill set that I once did that I would need to make that match great. So there's just certain things, it's better left to the theater of the mind to actually put it out there."

The Undertaker talked more about the expectations being so high for a Sting vs. Undertaker match. He compared it to the question of who's the greatest basketball player of all time between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"And then with the expectations being so high and the match not delivering, it would be a bigger disappointment than the match never happening at all," Undertaker noted. "It's different, but in the same sense of like who's the greatest: [Michael] Jordan or LeBron [James]? I mean, you're never going to know because they're never going to have the opportunity to play against each other.

"And it's the same thing. That's a great match, but 10 years ago I think it could still happen and it could still be a stellar match. I'm just not sure at this point that it could deliver on the hype."

Sting had revealed that he rejected an offer to have a match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 27. The Undertaker says he doesn't recall if that was ever in the works but talked about meeting Sting after WrestleMania 32 and fans noticing them together.

"Not to my knowledge," Undertaker recalled. "I know the temperature got turned up on that I don't remember which Mania it was, but Sting and I were on the same flight after a Mania.

"It was well after '27, but anyway we were standing in line together talking and someone obviously in this day and age, everybody has a camera and someone snapped a picture as we were just having a casual conversation. No one ever approached me with any serious like, 'Hey, what do you think about Sting at this?' or it's never been presented to me other than by our fans."

You can view the photo that Taker is referring to below: