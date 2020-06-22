The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed the 15 year contract that he recently signed with WWE.

Sunday's Chapter 5 of The Last Ride on the WWE Network saw Taker hint at the possibility of retirement, while leaving the door open for a ring return.

"If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there," Taker said during the episode on Sunday. "In case of emergency break glass. You pull out The Undertaker. I mean I would have to consider that. Never say never, but … at this point in my life, and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

With those comments said, Taker refuses to let his career be buried. Taker explained the 15 year deal and said it won't keep him in the ring for 15 more years, but it will keep the brand at home in WWE. He also said WWE Chairman Vince McMahon sees a lot of different ways that Taker can contribute to the company once his in-ring career is done.

"That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years," Taker said. "It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

The 55 year old Dead Man noted that it's imperative he walks away from the ring before it becomes impossible to deliver the type of performances that made him famous.

"I have people in my ear all the time saying, 'Dude, all you need to do is make your entrance, go chokeslam and Tombstone somebody, and people are going to love that,'" Taker said. Maybe they're right to an extent, but I hold myself to a very high standard. If I can't go out and have the matches I used to and contribute the way I did, then I don't think it's fair to the talent busting their ass year-round."

While The Last Ride never truly answered the question of Taker's future, it was noted that the answer should be apparent by next March in the build to WrestleMania 37. Many believe that Taker needs one final match in front of his fans at WrestleMania 37, and that a rematch against AJ Styles, who lost to Taker this year in the Boneyard Match, should finally allow Taker the ability to rest in peace.

"Physically, it's becoming harder and harder to do what I do," Taker admitted. "My mind is saying yes, but my body is saying, 'Slow your roll.' There's got to be a time where I step aside. It's a lot on my body to work even the limited schedule that I do. I still have young children, I need to think about them, too.

"I can't do the things I used to do. But if my name is on the card, my goal is to try to go out and steal the show. I can't go out and perform half-ass. Otherwise, I'm cheating somebody. Ultimately, I will be the one to make that decision."