The Undertaker recently sat down with The Bill Simmons Podcast to talk about the current state of the WWE during the Coronavirus pandemic. Taker noted that the world is in a horrible situation and WWE is trying to make the best out of it.

"I think they're making the best out of a really horrible situation," The Undertaker said. "Obviously you feed so much off of your audience and you use their energy a lot to propel you through your promos and your matches and you can still see during the shows sometimes they can't help it. They look to the crowd and it's an empty warehouse, it's so bizarre."

"I did one segment during the lead up to WrestleMania, and I was trying to be animated and pissed off about something that A.J. [Styles] had said and I'm storming around and trying to draw all the memories of sold out crowds, but on one hand there's nothing there, it's just the camera guy. It's so bizarre, and it gives you perspective on how much you do count on your fan base and people being there. A lot of times if you're cutting a promo on somebody you want to make eye contact with somebody and it's easier to make it personal but with nobody there it's strange."

He also talked about the most memorable crowd he ever worked in front of naming the Gardens and WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

"The crowd in Dallas, at Texas stadium, that place was rocking, 100,000 people," Taker said. "That was just an ocean of people and the largest crowd I've ever worked in front of. I used to love working in sold out crowds in Boston and Madison Square Garden. The fans come to have a good time. When you go to the Gardens, you have to bring it, and if you bring it they're going to love you and show you that love and appreciation, but when you stink it up you are going to hear it."

Undertaker also mentioned how he knows he needs to finally break out of his character and do more interviews, podcasts and be more vocal on social media because his wrestling career is coming to an end.

"I know I have more matches behind me than I do in front of me," Taker mentioned. "So people would tell me 'Dude you need to get yourself out there because this wrestling career is coming to an end, now it's time to cash in on the brand and the stuff you didn't do for all these years post WWE'. One of the first things I did out of character was I posted about the Longhorns winning the Sugar bowl, I'm scrolling through comments and I see 'My childhood is ruined, The Undertaker is now on social media'. You've got to be s--tting me. People were genuinely pissed I broke character after 30 years."

The Deadman discussed how his fans can be loyal to a fault. He noted that some fans hate his wife, Michelle McCool, simply for being married to him.

"People hate Michelle cause she's married to me," Taker said. "People didn't want to see that, all they wanted was what I gave them or more.

"My fan base has been very loyal especially when you consider how long I've been here, like my fan base has stayed with me and obviously they've had children now. But they're very possessive and protective of The Undertaker."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Bill Simmons Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.