The Velveteen Dream will reportedly be staying on the WWE NXT brand for the time being, according to WrestleTalk. Dream lost the Backlot Brawl to NXT Champion Adam Cole at last night's "Takeover: In Your House" event. Per the stipulations, the former NXT North American Champion will no longer be able to challenge for the main NXT Title as long as Cole holds it.

Dream was recently discussed as a potential call-up, and has been rumored for call-ups at various times over the last year or more, but word now is that he will almost certainly remain in NXT for now. It was noted that higher-ups in WWE and on the NXT brand have made the call to keep Dream off the main roster for now. There's no word yet on why the call-up is being put on hold.

Triple H discussed Dream's status during his post-Takeover media call and said we will have to "wait and see" when it comes to Dream being called up to RAW or SmackDown. He said there's "always going to be shifting around" with talents going to the main roster and back to NXT. He also said he likes it when fans think a Superstar is leaving NXT when they loss an important match as it keeps them guessing and that's what makes the business the most special to him. He noted that sometimes there's a good level of being predictable, but other times surprises and being shocked make the business really fun and exciting.

"Again, it's open for everybody. But you'll have to wait and watch," Triple H said of Dream.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Dream or Cole, but we will keep you updated.